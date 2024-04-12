Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 1.5%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.64 and last traded at $37.17. 9,468,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 39,911,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $286.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

