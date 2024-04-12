Bank of America Upgrades OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) to Neutral

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPENLANE news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OPENLANE news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 25.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 51.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in OPENLANE by 144.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

