Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

