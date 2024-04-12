Bankers (LON:BNKR) Insider Simon Edward Callum Miller Purchases 10,000 Shares

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Simon Edward Callum Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,175.42).

Bankers Stock Performance

Bankers stock opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,224.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Bankers has a 12 month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.80 ($1.43).

Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Bankers Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

