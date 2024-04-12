Barclays Initiates Coverage on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $122.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

