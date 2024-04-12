Barclays Initiates Coverage on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

