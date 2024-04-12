Barclays Initiates Coverage on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

