Barclays Lowers 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $45.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $773,766. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after buying an additional 4,565,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,011,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,274,000 after purchasing an additional 107,815 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,076,000 after purchasing an additional 382,501 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

