Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given Sector Perform Overweight Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABX. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.06.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$28.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.84. The firm has a market cap of C$43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.2363083 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

About Barrick Gold



Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

