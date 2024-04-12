Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 132.8% in March

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,200 shares, a growth of 132.8% from the March 15th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,029,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BAYRY opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAYRY. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAYRY

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.