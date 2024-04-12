Berenberg Bank Increases London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target to £110

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from £106 ($134.16) to £110 ($139.22) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £101.64 ($128.64).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,306 ($117.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,890.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7,784 ($98.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,696 ($122.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,743.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Cressida Hogg bought 533 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,410 ($119.10) per share, for a total transaction of £50,155.30 ($63,479.69). In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($122.06), for a total value of £1,157,183.56 ($1,464,603.92). Also, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 533 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,410 ($119.10) per share, with a total value of £50,155.30 ($63,479.69). Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.