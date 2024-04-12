Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.90). 22,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 415,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.77) to GBX 345 ($4.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.85. The stock has a market cap of £435.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Big Technologies news, insider Daren John Morris acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £6,650 ($8,416.66). Insiders have purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,000 over the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

