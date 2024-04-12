Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Update

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

Shares of Bilfinger stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. Bilfinger has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $10.13.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

