Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Update

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bilfinger Stock Performance
Shares of Bilfinger stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. Bilfinger has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $10.13.
Bilfinger Company Profile
