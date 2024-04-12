Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

BDTX opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $288.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

