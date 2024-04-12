Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $55.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Black Hills stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
