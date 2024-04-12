BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Down 1.2%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $785.08 and last traded at $794.31. 139,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 600,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $803.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.00.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $809.38 and its 200 day moving average is $751.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

