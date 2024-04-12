Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,067 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $87.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

