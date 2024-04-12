Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6,770.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TRU opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

