Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $296.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $231.02 and a 52 week high of $300.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

