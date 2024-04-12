Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,706,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $258.55 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day moving average of $223.41.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

