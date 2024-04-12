Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

