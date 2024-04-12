BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.
OTCMKTS:BCVVF opened at C$8.33 on Friday. BOC Aviation has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$8.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.23.
