BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

BOC Aviation Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCVVF opened at C$8.33 on Friday. BOC Aviation has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$8.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.23.

BOC Aviation Company Profile

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

