BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 1,939.5% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $64.81.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.