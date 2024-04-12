BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 1,939.5% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
BOC Hong Kong Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $64.81.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
