Boeing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 265,183 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 164,739 put options.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $173.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.14.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.