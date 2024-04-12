Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 63.9% in March

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. Boliden AB has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $80.38.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Boliden AB (publ)

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

See Also

