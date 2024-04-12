Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones restated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,637.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,598.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3,351.31. Booking has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Booking will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

