Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $353.69

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.69 ($4.48) and traded as high as GBX 372.50 ($4.71). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 370.50 ($4.69), with a volume of 415,351 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.57) to GBX 460 ($5.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Breedon Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 353.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,516.13%.

Insider Transactions at Breedon Group

In related news, insider Amit Bhatia purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £5,775,000 ($7,309,201.37). Insiders own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

