Bristol-Myers Squibb to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.