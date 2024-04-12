Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1,316.05 and last traded at $1,327.69. Approximately 368,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,963,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,334.08.
Specifically, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,869,987. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.
Broadcom Stock Up 4.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,300.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,099.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $640.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.
Institutional Trading of Broadcom
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
