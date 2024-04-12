Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Lessened by Tobam

Tobam lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $200.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.27 and its 200-day moving average is $193.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

