Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) PT at $65.61

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.61.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

ADC opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,482 shares of company stock worth $2,397,572. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.