Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price at $71.75

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 1,951.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.