Brokerages Set Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENVA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd.

Get Enova International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enova International

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

Institutional Trading of Enova International

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $362,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth $117,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth $928,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. Enova International has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.