Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Target Price at $11.13

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVCM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.06.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $209,568 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 18.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

