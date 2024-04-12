Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) PT at $41.25

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIL opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

