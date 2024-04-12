Brokerages Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) PT at $52.13

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in M.D.C. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,043,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

