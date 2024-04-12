Brokerages Set Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT at C$8.93

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXR.UN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

NXR.UN opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.58. The company has a market cap of C$498.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

