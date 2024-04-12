Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Price Target at $61.67

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $77.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $372.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.78 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

