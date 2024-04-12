Brokerages Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) PT at $15.75

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

QNST stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 840,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 578,228 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1,619.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 451,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 251,868 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

