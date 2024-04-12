Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT at $120.50

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Raymond James Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

