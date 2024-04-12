Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Price Target at C$55.35

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.35.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
TC Energy Stock Down 1.1 %
TC Energy stock opened at C$50.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.38. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1224165 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.64%.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
