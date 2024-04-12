Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target at $47.30

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

