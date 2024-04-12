Brokers Issue Forecasts for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

JBLU opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,071 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 1,791,273 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $8,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

