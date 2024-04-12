Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lennox International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $19.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2025 earnings at $23.76 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.67.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII stock opened at $464.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.47. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $243.67 and a fifty-two week high of $501.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lennox International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

