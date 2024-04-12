Brokers Set Expectations for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of CNK opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cinemark by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 67,851 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 276.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 189,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 138,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cinemark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Cinemark by 76.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 432,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 187,113 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

