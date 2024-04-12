BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

BRP Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BRP Group

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at $309,479.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 84.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

