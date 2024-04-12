Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in March

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $107.96.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

