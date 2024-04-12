Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in March

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance
Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $107.96.
About Brunello Cucinelli
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brunello Cucinelli
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.