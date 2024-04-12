Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.03

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.03 and traded as high as $28.52. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 93,563 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBW shares. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $402.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $203,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,599 shares of company stock worth $1,910,998. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.