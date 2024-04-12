Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Camden National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Camden National has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Institutional Trading of Camden National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Camden National by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

