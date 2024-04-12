Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 64 ($0.81) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Mercia Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of MERC stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.89 million, a PE ratio of -3,577.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mercia Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 36 ($0.46).

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercia Asset Management

In other Mercia Asset Management news, insider Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain sold 1,563,813 shares of Mercia Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £500,420.16 ($633,363.07). 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.